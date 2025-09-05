Joliet Cathedral Area Preservation Association to host Wine Walk on Saturday

Joliet’s Cathedral Area Preservation Association will host its CAPA Wine Walk on Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo provided by the Cathedral Area Preservation Association)

The Cathedral Area Preservation Association is hosting its annual Wine Walk from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

Explore five beautiful backyards on the Cathedral Area’s Western Avenue while sampling wines from Bishop’s Hill Winery and other selections.

Tickets are $55 and include a souvenir tasting glass. Each group will enjoy wine tastings paired with food from Tim Bucci’s Park and Vine, rotating through all locations.

Guests should arrive between 11:45 and 11:55 a.m. for check-in.

After the event, enjoy a gathering at Juliet’s Tavern in Joliet. Transportation will be provided.

This event is for adults ages 21 and older.

According to the website, the Cathedral Area is a neighborhood in Joliet that features a variety of homes with different architectural styles. It is bordered by Jefferson to the south, Reed to the west, Black to the north and Route 30 to the west.

Click here to purchase tickets, or visit capajoliet.net for more information.