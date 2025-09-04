Reelin’ in the 70’s: FM Radio Album Rock rolls into Raue Center Oct. 17

Reelin’ in the 70’s: FM Radio Album Rock will roll into Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Reelin’ in the 70’s: FM Radio Album Rock will roll into Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Presented by Soundtracks of a Generation, this live concert experience pays tribute to the iconic music and personalities that defined the golden age of FM radio, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Reelin’ in the 70’s is the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll show, playing all the big hits and deep cuts on FM Radio from 1970-1979. The show focuses on the music and story of the coming of age of FM Radio, with former Chicago Loop DJ Mitch Michaels telling the stories of this unforgettable era, featuring some of the best musicians of the time.

This dynamic show highlights the rise of FM radio and how DJs like Michaels helped transform album rock into the soundtrack of a generation.

Tickets start at $44 and an $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets available at rauecenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 815-356-9212.

