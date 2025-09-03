Olympic medalist, executive chef, Pulitzer Prize winner all speakers at Woodstock’s Creative Living Series

Woodstock Opera House, shown on Wednesday May 23, 2024, will host the Creative Living Series. (Gregory Shaver)

An Olympic medalist, executive chef, best-selling author, Pulitzer Prize winner and more will speak at the 2025-2026 Creative Living Series, presented by the Woodstock Fine Arts Association at the historic Woodstock Opera House.

According to a news release, each program invites audiences to explore compelling ideas, fresh perspectives and dynamic stories from acclaimed speakers across arts, culture and human achievement.

Begin your morning with coffee and conversation at Stage Left Café at 9 a.m., followed by an engaging presentation at 10 a.m. on the Opera House stage.

2025–2026 Speaker Lineup:

Oct. 16 – Bonnie Blair, Olympic Gold Medalist

Nov. 20 – Tommy Walton, Fashion Designer, Culinary Artist & MasterChef Fan Favorite

Dec. 11 – Shelby Van Pelt, New York Times Bestselling Author of Remarkably Bright Creatures

Feb. 19 – Leigh Omilinsky, 2025 James Beard Semifinalist & Executive Pastry Chef

March 19 – Dr. Joseph Luzzi, Italian Cultural Scholar & Author of Botticelli’s Secret

April 16 – David Maraniss, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer of Barack Obama, Jim Thorpe & Vince Lombardi

Tickets:

Series Subscriptions are available now by clicking here.

Single Tickets go on sale Sept. 9

Founded in 1964, the Creative Living Series is one of the longest-running non-university lecture series in the country. It continues to serve as a vital hub for lifelong learning and cultural enrichment in McHenry County and beyond, the release stated.

For more information and tickets, visit: woodstockoperahouse.com.