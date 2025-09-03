Lombard Historical Society to hold fourth annual Food Truck Social

The Lombard Historical Society, in partnership with Brew Avenue Events, has announced the return of its Food Truck Social fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society, in partnership with Brew Avenue Events, has announced the return of its Food Truck Social fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6, at 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Now in its fourth year, the Food Truck Social has become a major annual fundraiser for the historical society, and it continues to grow into one of the community’s most anticipated gatherings.

This year’s event features eight local food trucks, a beer garden, family-friendly activities and live music from Bourbon Aristocracy and Marlon and the Shakes. Attendees can enjoy free activities like face painting, giant bubbles, stilt walkers and tours of the historic Victorian Cottage and Carriage House.

Advance tickets for the event are $7 through Sept. 5. Tickets will be $10 per person at the gate with children under 12 admitted free.