5 Things to Do: Morgan Wallen tribute in Oswego, Woody’s Apple Orchard Fall Festival

- Battle of the Lukes & Wasted on Wallen (Oswego): On Saturday, Sept. 6, Venue 1012 will feature tribute bands for country superstars Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Morgan Wallen. Gates open at 4 p.m. Visit venue1012.com for more information.
- Sandwich Fair (Sandwich): The 137th Sandwich Fair continues its run through Sunday, Sept. 7, just down the road in DeKalb County. This historic event features a demolition derby on Sunday, a large carnival, live music on multiple stages and a variety of shows and exhibits. Visit sandwichfair.com for more information.
- Moonlight & Mies Tour (Plano): On Saturday, Sept. 6, you can take a special Moonlight Tour of the historic Edith Farnsworth House. The tour starts at dusk and returns after dark. Visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org for more information.
- Afternoon Adventures (Yorkville): The Forest Preserve District’s “Afternoon Adventures” program begins Monday, Sept. 8 at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville, continuing into the season. These fall-themed sessions include interactive nature activities—great for families and curious explorers. Click here for more information.
- Woody’s Orchard Fall Festival (Plano): The orchard’s fall festival is in full swing. The event runs Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to U-pick apples, the festival features attractions like a corn maze, a jumping pad, a train ride, farm animals, and an apple barn with tasty treats. Visit woodysorchard.com/fall for more information.
The Scene