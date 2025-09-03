Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Morgan Wallen tribute in Oswego, Woody’s Apple Orchard Fall Festival

Oswego's Venue 1012 will welcome Battles of the Lukes and Wasted on Wallen Sept. 6. (Provided by Venue 1012)

  1. Battle of the Lukes & Wasted on Wallen (Oswego): On Saturday, Sept. 6, Venue 1012 will feature tribute bands for country superstars Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Morgan Wallen. Gates open at 4 p.m. Visit venue1012.com for more information.
  2. Sandwich Fair (Sandwich): The 137th Sandwich Fair continues its run through Sunday, Sept. 7, just down the road in DeKalb County. This historic event features a demolition derby on Sunday, a large carnival, live music on multiple stages and a variety of shows and exhibits. Visit sandwichfair.com for more information.
  3. Moonlight & Mies Tour (Plano): On Saturday, Sept. 6, you can take a special Moonlight Tour of the historic Edith Farnsworth House. The tour starts at dusk and returns after dark. Visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org for more information.
  4. Afternoon Adventures (Yorkville): The Forest Preserve District’s “Afternoon Adventures” program begins Monday, Sept. 8 at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville, continuing into the season. These fall-themed sessions include interactive nature activities—great for families and curious explorers. Click here for more information.
  5. Woody’s Orchard Fall Festival (Plano): The orchard’s fall festival is in full swing. The event runs Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to U-pick apples, the festival features attractions like a corn maze, a jumping pad, a train ride, farm animals, and an apple barn with tasty treats. Visit woodysorchard.com/fall for more information.
