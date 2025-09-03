5 Things to Do in Will County: Military History Weekend in Lockport, Birds & Brews and more

- Military History Weekend (Lockport): Step back in time at Dellwood Park beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 6-7. Expect live battle reenactments, a USO show, pyrotechnics, music, and tasty food. Perfect for history lovers and families. Click here for more information.
- Shelly Belly at The Forge (Joliet): Shelly Belly will bring her “Don’t You Judge Me” to The Forge Saturday, Sept. 6. Shelly Belly, also known as Michelle Rider, burst into the spotlight after her memorable appearance on “The Circle” Season 3. With her sharp wit, Southern charm and “circle mom” persona, she’s amassed a massive social media following. Click here for more information.
- Rocket Pro Wrestling presents Fall Brawl (Joliet): On Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m., catch the wrestling action at St. Joseph Park. Visit rocketprowrestling.com for more information.
- Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk (Joliet): On Saturday, Sept. 6 from noon to 5 p.m., the Cathedral Area Preservation Association will hold its annual wine walk in Joliet. Explore five beautiful backyards along Western Avenue while sampling wines from Bishops Hill Winery. Click here for more information.
- Will County Audubon Society’s Birds & Brews Field Trip: On Saturday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m., join a guided birding hike at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Elwood. Afterward, the group will head to a local brewery. Visit willcountyaudubon.illinoisaudubon.org for more information.
