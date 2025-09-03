5 Things to Do: Grand Detour Arts Festival, Line Dancing in Dixon and more!

- “Clueless” Movie Screening (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will show the ‘90s hit movie “Clueless” on the big screen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Grand Detour Arts Festival (Grand Detour): On Sunday, Sept. 7, the 76th Annual Grand Detour Arts Festival will be held at the beautiful grounds of the John Deere Historic Site. The event features art vendors, crafts, live music and food. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
- Line Dancing Lessons (Dixon): On Monday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m., you can head to Mad Water Saloon for country line dancing and lessons. Visit the venue’s Facebook page for more information.
- Farms & Barns Art Exhibition (Dixon): The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon is showing rustic-themed artwork runs through Saturday, Sept. 13. Visit nextpictureshow.org/events for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): The market is open every Saturday morning through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sterling Marketplace. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
The Scene