An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder coming to Rialto Square Theatre

An Intimate Evening With Celtic Thunder: Their Greatest Songs and a Reunion with Old Friends will be at the Rialto Square Theatre Friday, Oct. 3.

According to a news release from the Rialto, this unique production will bring a heartfelt celebration of the group’s most beloved songs while reuniting past and present members for an unforgettable evening of music, memories and camaraderie.

An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder is more than just a concert—it’s a journey through the group’s incredible legacy. Featuring a carefully curated setlist of their greatest hits, this show will showcase the powerful harmonies, soaring ballads and electrifying performances. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder’s illustrious career.

“We wanted to create something truly special for our fans, something that feels personal and celebratory,” Damian McGinty, longtime Celtic Thunder principal, said in the news release. “This show is about reconnecting—with the music, with each other, and with the people who have supported us throughout the years. It’s a chance to relive the magic of Celtic Thunder in a more intimate way, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this experience with our audience.”

Since its inception, Celtic Thunder has captivated global audiences with its stunning performances and rich musical heritage. Known for their dynamic stage presence and ability to blend traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, the group has sold millions of albums and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, the release stated.

Ticket prices start at $39.50, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.