The Cash & Cline Show to tribute legendary country artists at Raue Center

“The Cash & Cline Show” hits the stage at Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Take a nostalgic journey back to the golden era of country music as “The Cash & Cline Show” hits the stage at Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Featuring the extraordinary talents of Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash and Lori Gravel as Patsy Cline, this tribute show promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all country music enthusiasts, according to a news release from the theatre.

Wheels brings the spirit of the Man in Black to life with his deep bass-baritone vocals and commanding stage presence. For over 16 years, he has been enchanting audiences nationwide with his acclaimed tribute show, “Walkin’ The Line.” His dedication to honoring Cash’s legacy has enabled him to share the stage with renowned performers in multi-artist “Legends” productions.

Joining him is the talented Gravel, who has dedicated over 45 years to captivating audiences across the Dubuque area. Winning the “Country On The River” contest in 2015, she has showcased her incredible voice in numerous venues and special events. Having performed as June Carter-Cash in past productions alongside Wheels, Gravel will portray Patsy Cline in her highly anticipated return to “The Cash & Cline Show.”

Accompanied by the exceptional Walkin’ The Line band, known for their authentic renditions of classic country music, “The Cash & Cline Show” is set to create a heartwarming connection with the audience, the release stated.

Tickets start at $43 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.