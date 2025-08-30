Celebrate the beauty of September at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

Enjoy Fall at Cantigny Park in Wheaton with several events that celebrate the season. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

With its vibrant gardens and sprawling grounds, Cantigny in Wheaton is a premier destination to experience the beauty of the fall season.

From family-friendly festivals to unique educational programs and outdoor concerts, Cantigny’s upcoming fall events promise to provide festive activities, inviting visitors to enjoy the crisp air and colorful scenery in a celebration of everything the season has to offer.

Wednesday, Sept. 10: A rare opportunity to take a Bike Tour of the Gardens, led by horticulture staff stopping at garden spots along the way to discuss the Cantigny’s gardens (weather permitting). Ages 10 & up: $15; One child (no charge) may be included with each paying adult.

Parade field during the Revolutionary War reenactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton on Sept. 8, 2024. (Karie Angell Luc)

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14: Revolutionary War Weekend Join Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance for a two-day Revolutionary War Reenactment. Get a feel for camp life, experience a battle and enjoy the sights and sounds of the 18th century. Food will be available for purchase.

The Red Oak Farm Dinner: Red & Ripe is Thursday, Sept. 18 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. (Photo provided by Cantigny. )

Thursday, Sept. 18: Fan-Favorite Red Oak Farm Dinners: Midwest Harvest encourages guests to savor the beauty of nature while indulging in exquisitely curated multi-course dinners, each thoughtfully paired with fine wine or a handcrafted cocktail. Gather around a communal table for an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the open sky.

Sunday, Sept. 21: Cantigny Car Show features a variety of vintage cars, entertainment, and tasty food and beverages options. The first 200 people through the gate will receive a free limited-edition t-shirt.

Sunday, Sept. 21: Cantigny’s Jewelry Show is back for another year! Enjoy a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted items from local artisans to find unique items from dozens of jewelry vendors.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28: Fall Fest celebrates autumn at this family-friendly weekend featuring a vibrant Fall Market, live music, guided garden tours and a variety of food trucks offering tasty bites. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts, bounce houses, and a delightful petting zoo, creating memories for all ages.

Cantigny’s Beer Garden offers live music Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays in September along with bites, brews and a relaxing environment.

Cantigny is located at 1s, 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

Visit cantigny.org for more information.