Celebrate the beauty of September at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

With its vibrant gardens and sprawling grounds, Cantigny in Wheaton is a premier destination to experience the beauty of the fall season.
From family-friendly festivals to unique educational programs and outdoor concerts, Cantigny’s upcoming fall events promise to provide festive activities, inviting visitors to enjoy the crisp air and colorful scenery in a celebration of everything the season has to offer.
Wednesday, Sept. 10: A rare opportunity to take a Bike Tour of the Gardens, led by horticulture staff stopping at garden spots along the way to discuss the Cantigny’s gardens (weather permitting). Ages 10 & up: $15; One child (no charge) may be included with each paying adult.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14: Revolutionary War Weekend Join Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance for a two-day Revolutionary War Reenactment. Get a feel for camp life, experience a battle and enjoy the sights and sounds of the 18th century. Food will be available for purchase.
Thursday, Sept. 18: Fan-Favorite Red Oak Farm Dinners: Midwest Harvest encourages guests to savor the beauty of nature while indulging in exquisitely curated multi-course dinners, each thoughtfully paired with fine wine or a handcrafted cocktail. Gather around a communal table for an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the open sky.
Sunday, Sept. 21: Cantigny Car Show features a variety of vintage cars, entertainment, and tasty food and beverages options. The first 200 people through the gate will receive a free limited-edition t-shirt.
Sunday, Sept. 21: Cantigny’s Jewelry Show is back for another year! Enjoy a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted items from local artisans to find unique items from dozens of jewelry vendors.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28: Fall Fest celebrates autumn at this family-friendly weekend featuring a vibrant Fall Market, live music, guided garden tours and a variety of food trucks offering tasty bites. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts, bounce houses, and a delightful petting zoo, creating memories for all ages.
Cantigny’s Beer Garden offers live music Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays in September along with bites, brews and a relaxing environment.
Cantigny is located at 1s, 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.
Visit cantigny.org for more information.