City of Aurora’s Fiestas Patrias Celebration Returns Sept. 6-7

The City of Aurora will celebrate Fiestas Patrias 2025 with an all-day extravaganza on Saturday, Sept. 6 and, for the first time since 2019, a parade in downtown Aurora on Sunday, Sept. 7.

The Saturday event, taking place at Wilder Park (350 N. River Street) from noon to 9 p.m., will feature seven bands, including the critically acclaimed Los Sementales De Nuevo Leon, Banda Portillos and Jose Luis Duval.

The event will also feature some of the area’s finest food vendors and the popular El Grito de Independencia.

On Sunday, the Fiestas Patrias Parade will return to downtown, stepping off at 11 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Benton. Following a public nomination process for Grand Marshal, longtime community member and East Aurora School District Board Member, Saúl Olivas, was selected to lead the parade.