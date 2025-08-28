5 Things to Do: Wine on the Hill, Music in the Park this weekend in the Illinois Valley

- Princeton Farmers’ Market: The market is open on Saturday, Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Soldiers & Sailors Park in Princeton. Join a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Music in the Park (Ottawa): On Saturday, Aug. 30 Washington Square Park will host a “Music in the Park” concert. Michael Charles will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Wine on the Hill at August Hill Winery & ISC (Peru): Enjoy glasses of wine and live music on the winery’s gorgeous hillside from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30. James Gedda & the Big Breakfast will perform Americana, country and folk music from 1 to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Court Street Pub Labor Day Block Party (Ottawa): Celebrate the holiday weekend at Court Street Pub in Ottawa from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31. Enjoy live music, bounce house and face painting for the kids, food, drinks and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Bureau County Homestead Festival (Princeton): This annual festival begins Thursday, Sept. 4 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 7. This festive has food trucks, beverages, historic tours, live music, games, movies and much more. Visit homesteadfestival.com for more information.
The Scene