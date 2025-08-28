Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Wine on the Hill, Music in the Park this weekend in the Illinois Valley

August Hill Winery's "Wine on the Hill" events run May through October at the Peru location.

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Princeton Farmers’ Market: The market is open on Saturday, Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Soldiers & Sailors Park in Princeton. Join a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  2. Music in the Park (Ottawa): On Saturday, Aug. 30 Washington Square Park will host a “Music in the Park” concert. Michael Charles will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  3. Wine on the Hill at August Hill Winery & ISC (Peru): Enjoy glasses of wine and live music on the winery’s gorgeous hillside from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30. James Gedda & the Big Breakfast will perform Americana, country and folk music from 1 to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.
  4. Court Street Pub Labor Day Block Party (Ottawa): Celebrate the holiday weekend at Court Street Pub in Ottawa from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31. Enjoy live music, bounce house and face painting for the kids, food, drinks and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  5. Bureau County Homestead Festival (Princeton): This annual festival begins Thursday, Sept. 4 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 7. This festive has food trucks, beverages, historic tours, live music, games, movies and much more. Visit homesteadfestival.com for more information.
