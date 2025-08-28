5 things to do in McHenry County: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Jaws’ at McHenry Outdoor Theater

- McHenry Outdoor Theater Double Features: The drive-in theater has a full lineup of double features. On Friday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 30, they are showing the 50th-anniversary screening of “Jaws” followed by “Tremors.” On Sunday, Aug. 31, they will host a “Bricks of Hope Family Night” with a double feature of “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Batman Movie.” Visit goldenagecinemas.com for more information.
- Lucy’s Comedy/Green Room Improv (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake will host a stand-up comedy show on Friday, Aug. 29, featuring comics from the Chicago area. On Saturday, Aug. 30, enjoy a GreenRoom Improv performance. Visit events.rauecenter.org for more information.
- Cars & Coffee (Island Lake): 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern will host a “Cars & Coffee” event on Sunday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Visit 3dsideouts.com for more information.
- Music & Food Truck at Rush Creek Distilling (Harvard): On Saturday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling will have live music by Terry Byrne and the Only Food food truck. Visit rushcreekdistilling.com for more information.
- Jump Out of Summer at the Quarry (Crystal Lake): The Quarry is hosting a weekend of free live music from Friday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Aug. 31. Performers include Matt Jaye, Blue Shield Band and Mark Domanico. Other activities will also be available. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for more information.
