Sinfonietta Bel Canto opens season with Downers Grove concert

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto, under the direction of Dan D’Andrea, will open its new season with the annual SBC Invitational.

The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Downers Grove.

According to a news release, the concert will feature some of the most outstanding young singers and instrumentalists in the western suburban and Chicago area. This concert features Edward MacDowell’s 1896 Indian Suite.

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto’s season will feature music celebrating America’s 250 anniversary.

Ticket information can be found through the SBC website sinfoniettabelcanto.org. Parking is free and there is plenty of seating.