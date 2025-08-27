Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Music in the Beer Garden, The Last Fling this weekend in DuPage County

  1. Live Music in the Beer Garden (Wheaton): Cantigny Park hosts a live music series in its beer garden on Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information about this event and additional upcoming events at Cantigny, visit cantigny.org.
  2. The Last Fling (Naperville): This annual festival is a major Labor Day weekend event in downtown Naperville. The event runs Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1. Enjoy food, drinks, a carnival, vendor tents and live music from 7th Heaven, 16 Candles, Too Hype Crew and more. Visit lastfling.org for more information and complete festival schedule.
  3. Shakespeare in the Park (Wheaton): “The Winter’s Tale” will be performed at the Memorial Park bandshell at 7 p.m. Aug. 28-30. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/shakespeare for more information.
  4. Wonder Woods Mini-Golf (Lisle): Play a round of mini golf at The Morton Arboretum’s Wonder Woods Mini-Golf Course. The last day the course is open for the 2025 season is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1. Visit mortonarb.org for more information.
  5. Friday Night Live (Downers Grove): Friday, Aug. 29 is the last Friday Night Live performance of the 2025 season. The Karen Hart Band will perform at the Main Street Train Station Downtown Downers Grove from 5:30-8 p.m. Visit downtowndg.org for more information.
