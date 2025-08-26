Fall brings festivals, live music to DeKalb County

Fall is here, and with the new season comes exciting events in DeKalb County.
From lively street festivals and outdoor concerts to charming farmers’ markets and family-friendly fun, August offers an abundance of opportunities to explore, connect and create lasting memories.
Aug. 30-31
Maple Park Fun Fest — Downtown; entertainment, arts and crafts show, car show, races, 5K walk/run, beer garden, parade, fireworks and more; mapleparkfunfest.com
Sept. 3-7
Sandwich Fair — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; carnival, harness races, truck pulls, demolition derby, concerts and food; sandwichfair.com, and Facebook
Sept. 7
DeKalb Kite Fest — Kiwanis Park (Fairview Drive and South Fourth Street), DeKalb; see kites of all kinds — giant inflatable kites, dancing kites, and fighting kites — at this free event; fly your own or just watch; facebook.com/DeKalbKiteFest/
Sept. 7
Great Genoa Duck Race — Carroll Memorial Park, Genoa; Genoa Chamber of Commerce fundraiser featuring pre-purchased duck tickets; witness the rubber ducks traveling down the river; food and entertainment; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com
Sept. 13
Chalk Walk — downtown Sycamore; create a chalk masterpiece on the sidewalks by the courthouse lawn; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; discoversycamore.com
Sept. 21
Artist + Maker Market — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring local artists with their crafts in the garden; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com