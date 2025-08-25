LA Guns to rock The Vixen in McHenry Aug. 29

'80s rock band LA Guns, known for hits "The Ballad of Jayne" and "Electric Gypsy," will perform at The Vixen in McHenry on Saturday, Aug. 29. (Photo provided by Union Entertainment Group. )

LA Guns, one of the quintessential hard rock bands of the ‘80s Los Angeles music scene returns to the Chicago area with an intimate show at The Vixen in McHenry on Friday, Aug. 29.

The band, which features original singer Phil Lewis and founding member and guitarist Tracii Guns, will pack a punch with its high energy show filled with the band’s biggest hits, including “Electric Gypsy,” “The Ballad of Jayne” and “Over the Edge,” in addition to some newer music.

But those classic songs aren’t the only thing fans will hear at the show. The band has released five albums since Lewis and Guns reunited in 2017.

“We’ve got a great set with a good mixture of old stuff and new stuff. The band is so solid now,” Lewis said. “I love playing clubs. I’ve done arena and stadium tours and I don’t like it. There’s no interaction [with fans] and I like to come out and meet people.”

In recent years, LA Guns have been touring with the Tom Keifer Band and other artists, in addition to headlining their own shows in theaters and clubs.

“We don’t mess around,“ Lewis said. ”We don’t have stupid giant screens or animation while we’re playing, I find that vulgar and distracting. I like to think people come to see us for our vibe and music, and we don’t really need to do that. I can’t stand any computers or recorded vocals. What you see is what you get.”

LA Guns rose to fame in the mid-’80s when Lewis joined the band after coming to the U.S. to meet with Guns from his native England. The two hit it off, and Lewis said he’s never looked back.

“When I was a teen, I watched Alice Cooper on ‘Top of the Pops’ and I knew that was what I wanted to do,” he said. “I auditioned with Tracii Guns, and loved it. The mid to late ’80s in West Hollywood was heaven on earth. It was magical.”

That magic lasted for a few years, when the band released their three classic albums, the self-titled debut in 1988, followed by their platinum album “Cocked and Loaded” in 1989 and “Hollywood Vampires” in 1991. They toured with rock juggernauts like Def Leppard, Iron Maiden and AC/DC.

But the music scene changed in the early ‘90s with the emergence of Seattle bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, leaving bands like LA Guns struggling. Lewis eventually parted ways with Guns.

“We were young guys with egos, conflicts and we fell out. Tracii and I wanted to go in different directions. So we didn’t talk or see each other for about a decade. Then we played a charity gig, got back together and chemistry was undeniable. We understand each other much better now and it’s a joy. Great to have my brother back.”

After consistently touring since reuniting about eight years ago, the band doesn’t show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

“Playing live is what we were born to do. The longevity is due to an understanding and respect for each other and our bandmates. The band is so solid now,” Lewis said.

Ticket prices start at $29.99. For more information or to buy tickets, visit vixenmchenry.com.

The Vixen is located at 1208 N. Green St., McHenry.