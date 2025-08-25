Celebrate end of summer at Taste of Batavia & Block Party

Celebrate Labor Day weekend and say goodbye to summer at Batavia MainStreet’s Block Party & Taste of Batavia Sunday, Aug. 31.

The event is from 3 to 8 p.m. at Peg Bond Center, with a car show on Houston Street.

A classic car cruise night will be part of the Downtown Batavia Block Party on Aug. 31. (Jeff Krage)

“Block Party & Taste of Batavia is one of the best ways to wrap up summer in our community,” Batavia MainStreet Assistant Director Kristen Desler said in a news release. “It’s a day to come together, enjoy amazing food and drinks from our downtown restaurants, and this year we’re thrilled to welcome new live music acts. We’re also starting an hour earlier, because we know people are always eager to get the party started sooner.”

Dig into $5 food tastings and refreshing drinks, including craft brews from Sturdy Shelter Brewing and Grainology BrewStillery. Treat your taste buds to tastings from Windmill Grille & Pizzeria, Sidecar Supper Club, Gammon Coach House, Pal Joey’s, Wilson Street Tavern, Fernando’s Street Kitchen, and Thai Village—plus Farmers’ Market favorites Tamalex, Q&A Beignet, Bella Rosa Cannoli and Cianti’s Catering.

Admission is free for kids and $5 for adults, which includes a 21+ wristband. In addition to the new live music lineup, the event will feature a performance from the Batavia Academy of Dance and a free family zone with a bounce house and other activities.

The event also includes the annual pie bake-off hosted by the Batavia Mother’s Club and the Wayback Wheels Car Show featuring classic and unique cars, brought to you by the Batavia Depot Museum and sponsored by Boyce Body Werks. For more information or to register for the pie bake-off or car show, click here.