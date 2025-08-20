Midwest Hops and Hot Sauce Fest brings the heat to Aurora on Saturday

The 2nd Annual Midwest Hops and Hot Sauce Fest is Saturday, Aug. 23 at Wilder Park in Aurora. (Photo provided by Mary Ginder. )

Beer lovers and spice seekers will converge on downtown Aurora Saturday, Aug. 23 for the 2nd Annual Midwest Hops and Hot Sauce Fest.

According to a news release, the Midwest Hops and Hot Sauce Festival is a celebration of bold flavors and local craft culture, bringing together beer lovers, spice enthusiasts and foodies for a day of tasting fun.

Overlooking the Fox River at Wilder Park in downtown Aurora, this one-of-a-kind festival blends the creativity of local Chicagoland breweries with the passion of artisanal hot sauce makers from across the Midwest. Enjoy an afternoon of collaboration and culinary adventure, with refreshing craft beers, canned cocktails and ciders alongside unlimited tastings of innovative hot sauces and fiery foods.

The festival will feature a variety of Midwest craft breweries, hot sauce and spicy food vendors, live music, a mobile cigar lounge, contests, food trucks and more. The ticket includes 20 3-ounce beer samples and unlimited hot sauce samples.

The festival, which is from 3 to 7 p.m., is for adults 21 and over. An after-party event will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at Foreign Exchange.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at hopsandhotsauce.com.

Designated driver tickets will be available at the door for a discounted price.