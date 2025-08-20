5 Things to Do: Tribute concert to The Eagles, Toby Keith in Oswego;

- Flatbed Fords & Made in America Concert (Oswego): On Saturday, Aug. 23, Venue 1012 will welcome tribute bands Flatbed Fords (Best of the Eagles) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Made in America (Tribute to Toby Keith) from 7-9 p.m. Visit venue1012.com for more information.
- Live Music at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall (Yorkville): This is a popular spot for live music, features touring musicians and local acts. KC Johns performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 21 and Eastern Standard: A Dave Matthews Experience performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 23. Visit lawofficepub.com for more information.
- Oswego Country Market: The market is held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 N. Main St. You can shop for fresh produce, artisan cheeses, baked goods, and other handmade items. It will be open on Aug. 24. Click here for more information and list of vendors.
- Guided Tours of Edith Farnsworth House (Plano): Take a guided tour of the Edith Farnsworth House and Grounds. Several are offered throughout the weekend. Visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org for tickets and more information about the tours offered.
- Oswegoland History Trivia Night: On Saturday, Aug. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m., the Little White School Museum is hosting a trivia night at Fox Valley Winery. It’s an evening of friendly competition to test your knowledge of local history. Registration is required. Visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org for more information.
The Scene