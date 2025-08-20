5 Things to Do in Will County: Will County Fair; Wine, Jazz & Arts Fest in Joliet

- Will County Fair (Peotone): The 119th annual Will County Fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 24. The fair features a demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 23, a truck and tractor pull on Thursday, Aug. 21 and a rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 24. The fair’s beer tent will have live entertainment and a selection of beer, wine and cocktails. Visit willcountyfair.org for a full schedule and more information.
- Live Music at the New Lenox Commons: The Village of New Lenox hosts “Fridays After Five,” a popular food truck and live music event on Friday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Village Commons. The Flatbed Fords will perform. Click here for more information.
- 4th Annual Wine, Jazz & Arts Fest: On Saturday, Aug. 23 from 3:30 to 9 p.m., the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is hosting a Wine, Jazz & Arts Fest. Tickets are $20 for wine tasters, $10 for nontasters. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Park District Farmers Market: The market is held on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at 3000 W. Jefferson St., offering local produce, food vendors, and more. It will be open on Aug. 20 and 27. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Joliet Slammers Baseball: The Joliet Slammers will be at home for several games at Duly Health and Care Field Aug. 26-28: vs. the Washington Wild Things and Aug. 29-30: vs. the Lake Erie Crushers, with fireworks after the game on Aug. 29. Visit jolietslammers.com for more information.
The Scene