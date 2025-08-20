Shaw Local

5 Things to Do in Will County: Will County Fair; Wine, Jazz & Arts Fest in Joliet

A rider brings down a steer in the Steer Wrestling competition at the I.P.R.A. World Championship Rodeo the at the Will County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Peotone.

A rider brings down a steer in the Steer Wrestling competition at the I.P.R.A. World Championship Rodeo the at the Will County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Peotone. (Gary Middendorf)

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Will County Fair (Peotone): The 119th annual Will County Fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 24. The fair features a demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 23, a truck and tractor pull on Thursday, Aug. 21 and a rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 24. The fair’s beer tent will have live entertainment and a selection of beer, wine and cocktails. Visit willcountyfair.org for a full schedule and more information.
  2. Live Music at the New Lenox Commons: The Village of New Lenox hosts “Fridays After Five,” a popular food truck and live music event on Friday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Village Commons. The Flatbed Fords will perform. Click here for more information.
  3. 4th Annual Wine, Jazz & Arts Fest: On Saturday, Aug. 23 from 3:30 to 9 p.m., the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is hosting a Wine, Jazz & Arts Fest. Tickets are $20 for wine tasters, $10 for nontasters. Click here for more information.
  4. Joliet Park District Farmers Market: The market is held on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at 3000 W. Jefferson St., offering local produce, food vendors, and more. It will be open on Aug. 20 and 27. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  5. Joliet Slammers Baseball: The Joliet Slammers will be at home for several games at Duly Health and Care Field Aug. 26-28: vs. the Washington Wild Things and Aug. 29-30: vs. the Lake Erie Crushers, with fireworks after the game on Aug. 29. Visit jolietslammers.com for more information.
