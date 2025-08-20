5 things to do in McHenry County: Woodstock Truck’N Food Show, bring your dog to the drive-in movie

- Woodstock Tractor Truck’N Food Show: On Saturday, Aug. 23, head to the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock for this family-friendly event. It combines a display of big rigs and trucks with a wide variety of food trucks, live music and a beer selection for guests over 21. Visit mchenrycountyfair.com/truck-food-show for more information.
- McHenry Outdoor Theater (Lakemoor): This classic drive-in theater will host “Bring Your Dog” weekend on Aug. 22 and 23, with a double feature of “Secret Life of Pets” followed by “Beethoven.” The films begin at 6 p.m., and special treats will be available for your four-legged friends. Visit goldenagecinemas.com for more information.
- Trivia Night (Woodstock): On Thursday, Aug. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m., Stage Left will host a trivia night where you can test your knowledge and enjoy some friendly competition. Snacks and bar are available at the venue. Admission is $1. Click here for more information.
- Raue Center for the Arts (Crystal Lake): This historic theater has two great tribute shows this week. On Friday, Aug. 22 see Best Friends Girl: The #1 Cars Experience, and on Saturday, Aug. 23, catch Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Woodstock Farmers Market: This award-winning market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the historic Woodstock Square, a perfect place to shop for fresh produce and local goods. Visit woodstockfarmersmarket.org for more information and a list of vendors.
The Scene