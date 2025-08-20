5 things to do in DeKalb County: Corn Fest and Ribs, Rhythms & Brews

- DeKalb Corn Fest (DeKalb): This popular festival takes over downtown from Friday, Aug. 22, to Sunday, Aug. 24. It features a free music festival, a carnival with rides, a craft fest and a massive corn boil. The festival is celebrating its 48th year. Visit cornfest.com for a complete schedule and festival lineup.
- Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest (Sycamore): On Saturday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 10 p.m., head to downtown Sycamore for this festival featuring award-winning barbecue, craft beer and live music from bands like the Ryan Craig Band. Click here for more information about this event.
- DeKalb Farmers’ Market (DeKalb): The market is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Van Buer Plaza, offering local produce, food trucks and live music. The market will be open on Aug. 21 and 28.
- The Crafty Farmer’s Open Air Market (Sycamore): On Sunday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., check out this open-air market for locally produced foods and crafts in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Line & Couples Dancing (Sycamore): On Friday, Aug. 22, and Friday, Aug. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m., Denim & Diamonds Saloon offers a night of line and couples dancing with DJ Dave. Visit danddsaloon.com/ddevents for more information.
The Scene