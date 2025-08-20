5 Things to Do: Arbor Evenings in Lisle, Thirsty Thursday in Glen Ellyn and more in DuPage County

- Arbor Evenings (Lisle): On Wednesday, Aug. 27, The Morton Arboretum’s outdoor concert series concludes with a performance by The Beaux from 6-8 p.m. Play lawn games and enjoy food and beverages while watching the sunset. Click here for more information.
- ESCONI Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show (Wheaton): On Saturday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DuPage County Fairgrounds will host a Gem, Mineral & Fossil show. Families and science enthusiasts will love this event. Parking and admission are free. Click here for more information.
- Live Music at The Venue (Aurora): This intimate music hall in downtown Aurora has several shows during the week, including John Kadlecik on Friday, Aug. 22, and a Beatles tribute night on Saturday, Aug. 23, with Ob-La-Di. Visit themusicvenue.org for more information.
- Thirsty Thursday on the Deck (Glen Ellyn): From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, adults can enjoy craft beer and wine from The Beer Cellar on the Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck and patio. Relax with complimentary light snacks and music from Tim O’Dea. Click here for more information.
- Farmers Markets: Enjoy the final days of summer by visiting a local farmers market for fresh produce and artisan goods. The Downtown Downers Grove Farmers Market is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Wheaton French Market is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Lisle French Market is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Scene