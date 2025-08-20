5 Things to Do: Amboy Depot Days, Music at the Square and more this weekend

- Amboy Depot Days: This highly anticipated festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 24. The four-day event features a massive car show, carnival, live music, a 5K race and a craft show. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Music at the Square (Dixon): On Friday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., John Dixon Park hosts a free outdoor concert with music by Justin Jones Acoustic Show. Click here for more information.
- “Disney’s Dare to Dream JR.” Screening (Dixon): On Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. the Dixon Historic Theatre is showing this family-friendly film. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): This indoor and outdoor market is open year-round every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. at Sterling Marketplace. It will be open on Aug. 23. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
- Glü at Timber Lake Playhouse (Mt. Carroll): This new musical proves the perfect bond isn’t always easy to find, but surrounding yourself with good people can certainly hold you up when life pulls you down. Performances are from Aug. 22 to Aug. 31. For more information, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.
The Scene