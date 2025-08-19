Sycamore Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event set for Aug. 23

! The Sycamore Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 11 p.m. in Downtown Sycamore on Elm Street and Somonauk Streets. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

Sycamore will come alive Saturday, Aug. 23 for the annual Ribs, Rhythm & Brews event, transforming the city’s downtown into a culinary and musical haven.

Indulge in the smoky flavors of competition-quality barbecue, listen to the vibrant beats of live bands and sample a wide selection of local craft brews.

The event is from 4 to 10 p.m. on the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets in downtown Sycamore.

Food vendors include The Dirty Bird, Hick’s BBQ, Slow Smoke BBQ and Beach Avenue BBQ, who will complete for the title of RR&B Fest Champion.

The Ryan Craig Band will headline the event. Additional performers include The River Ratz followed by Behind The Beats Production.

Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.