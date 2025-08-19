Amboy Depot Days set for Aug. 21-24

Amboy is gearing up for its most celebrated annual event, Amboy Depot Days, which runs Aug. 21-24.
The festival honors local history and small-town fun, with everything from a huge car show and carnival rides to live music and a variety of food vendors.
Depot Days is set to be a vibrant showcase of community spirit and a fitting farewell to the summer season.
The four-day event features a massive car show, carnival, live music, a 5K race, Miss Amboy Pageant, craft show and much more.
The car, truck and motorcycle show, which is one of the highlights of the festival, opens at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 and runs until 3 p.m. The parade is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.
Bands scheduled to perform include The Wayouts, Cowboy Company Country Music, TON and more.
For a full schedule and more information, visit the Amboy Depot Days Facebook page.