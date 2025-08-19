Amboy Depot Days set for Aug. 21-24

Johnny Variola’s ’95 Harley Davidson glistens in the sun Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Amboy’s Depot Days. The weather was hot, but the rides were hotter at the popular festival. (Alex T. Paschal)

Amboy is gearing up for its most celebrated annual event, Amboy Depot Days, which runs Aug. 21-24.

The festival honors local history and small-town fun, with everything from a huge car show and carnival rides to live music and a variety of food vendors.

Riley Sus (right), checks out the inside of Jeffrey Tkachuk’s ’78 VW Westphalia Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Amboy’s Depot Days. The camper van was wrapped in a colorful Grateful Dead motif. (Alex T. Paschal)

Depot Days is set to be a vibrant showcase of community spirit and a fitting farewell to the summer season.

The four-day event features a massive car show, carnival, live music, a 5K race, Miss Amboy Pageant, craft show and much more.

Visitors stroll the downtown Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, during Amboy’s Depot Days car show. Thousands of people capped off the four-day festival with the car show and drawing on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal)

The car, truck and motorcycle show, which is one of the highlights of the festival, opens at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 and runs until 3 p.m. The parade is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.

Bands scheduled to perform include The Wayouts, Cowboy Company Country Music, TON and more.

For a full schedule and more information, visit the Amboy Depot Days Facebook page.