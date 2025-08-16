Woodstock Truck’N Food Show set for Aug. 23

The Woodstock Truck'N Food Show is Saturday, Aug. 23 at the McHenry County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by The Woodstock Truck'N Food Show )

The second annual Woodstock Tractor Truck’N Food Show rolls into the McHenry County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 23, bringing with it a spectacular display of giant trucks and other equipment and machinery.

The Woodstock Truck'N Food Show is Saturday, Aug. 23 at the McHenry County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by Woodstock Truck'N Food Show)

This event offers a perfect blend of horsepower and hometown flavor, inviting visitors to get up close to a variety of tractors and trucks while enjoying a feast from local food vendors.

In addition, the event will have live music throughout the day and cold refreshing drinks from Benton Street Tap, a local pub in Woodstock, according to Leigha Erckfritz, who created the event on behalf of the McHenry County Fair Association as a fundraiser.

Erckfritz said that so far, there are 18 semi trucks and one tractor that will be on display, but since registration is open until the day of the event, she expects even more to sign up as the event gets closer.

“Most truckers don’t know what their schedule is until a week or a couple days prior so it is hard for them to pre-register for anything. I do have high hopes for this year though,” she said in an email.

Free children’s activities include face painting from 3-5 p.m., a bounce house, pedal tractors and more.

“New this year, I am doing a ‘light the night’ event which was sponsored by Welch Bros., where each kid will be able to get a glow necklace or bracelet around dusk to ‘light the night’ with the semis which will have their lights on,” Erckfritz said in an email.

Live music lineup:

4-5:15 p.m.- Flower Frennd

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Marc Esses & Danny Vintage

8-10 p.m. - Lara Bell

Food Vendors:

Cousins Maine Lobster

Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard

Girls Got Balls

Stix & Noodles

Johnny Boys Mini Donuts

Your Sister’s Tomato

Gringos on the Go

El Taco Feliz

Poppin T’s Kettle Corn

Sweet Celebrations by Jamie

Brookie’s Soda Hut

Express Eatz

Admission:

Ages 13 and up are $10; kids 6-12, seniors and military members are $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be bought online at mchenrycountyfair.ticketspice.com/2025-woodstock-truck-n-food-show.

For more information, visit mchenrycountyfair.com/truck-food-show.