Celebrate autumn at Camp Aramoni’s Farmer’s Market Brunch

A view inside the wedding and event center area on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at Camp Aramoni. (Scott Anderson)

Camp Aramoni, nestled deep in the Illinois Valley, is known for its blend of rustic charm and luxury glamping.

This upscale retreat in Tonica is also known for unique, themed brunches that celebrate the changing seasons. Up next is the Farmer’s Market Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The menu highlights the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. Buffet items will include a farmer’s skillet, zucchini bread French toast, housemade asiago bagels with roasted vegetable cream cheese and more.

Adults are $32 per person and children 10 and under are $10. Reservations are required and can be made for 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 p.m. by calling 815-224-7333 or emailing info@camparamoni.com.

A cash bar is available featuring themed cocktails, Bloody Marys, mimosas and nonalcoholic drinks.

Up next after the Sept. 14 event is the Oktoberfest Brunch on Oct. 12, followed by the Polka Brunch on Nov. 9 and Brunch with Santa on Dec. 14.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit camparamoni.com.