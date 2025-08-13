5 Things to Do: Taste of Glen Ellyn, Wine & Art Walk in Lisle, Cruisin’ Night and more!

- Taste of Glen Ellyn: This popular festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 17. It features carnival rides, a business expo, and live music with bands like 7th Heaven and Infinity performing. Click here for more information.
- Lisle’s French Market: On Saturday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., browse fresh produce, baked goods, and artisan products at the weekly market along Garfield Avenue. Click here for more information.
- Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair (Westmont): On Thursday, Aug. 14 and again Thursday, Aug. 21, head to downtown Westmont for this massive car show. The event features classic cars, two live bands, food and beverage specials, and activities for kids. The Aug. 14 event is “Fire Truck Night,” with a special lights and sirens parade. Click here for more information.
- Morton Arboretum Wine and Art Walk (Lisle): A special event for members on Friday, Aug. 15, and open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17. Sip wine and browse nature-themed art from a variety of artists around Meadow Lake. Click here for more information.
- Cantigny’s Saturday Sun Sets: Modern Day Romeos (Wheaton): On Saturday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., enjoy a concert at Cantigny Park by Modern Day Romeos. The band plays a variety of genres, including motown classics, classic rock, metal, 80’s, 90’s and the top hits of the 2000’s. Click here for more information.
