5 Things to Do in Will County: A taste of NOLA, live blues at new Joliet casino and more!

- “New Orleans North” Festival (Joliet): This event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 15, at the Joliet Slammers stadium, featuring live music from the Zydeco Voodoo band, cajun food and plenty of fun. Click here for more information about this event.
- Wayne Baker Brooks at Hollywood Casino Joliet: You can catch this blues guitar great on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Hollywood Casino’s live entertainment venue. The brand new casino opened Aug. 11. Visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment for more information.
- Singer Andy Grammer in New Lenox: Grammer will bring his “Monster” tour to the New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion Saturday, Aug. 16 as part of the village’s Summer Concert Series. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit newlenox.net/353/Summer-Concert-Series.
- “Geek Out with the Sommelier” at Wine & Cheese Co. (Plainfield): Enjoy wine tasting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with a sommelier. Visit wineandcheese.co for more information.
- Will County Car Show (Lockport): On Sunday, Aug. 17, the 28th Annual Will County Car Show will be held at Dellwood Park in Lockport from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event for spectators will feature hundreds of cars, a lively swap meet and a car corral. Click here for more information.
The Scene