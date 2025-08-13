5 things to do in McHenry County: 815 Day, Frank Sinatra tribute and ‘The Woodstock Era’ this weekend

- Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park (McHenry): On Thursday, Aug. 14, enjoy a special “90s Alternative Rock Night” with live music from Forever Flannel, food trucks and vendors at this popular weekly market at 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “The Princess Bride” Movie (Crystal Lake): The Raue Center For The Arts is screening this classic movie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, providing a perfect night out for fans of the film. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- “Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra” (Crystal Lake): On Friday, Aug. 15, head to the Raue Center For The Arts to enjoy a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra. Also at the Raue Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, is “The Woodstock Era,” a tribute to the legendary music festival. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Summer Sunday Music Series (McHenry): On Sunday, Aug. 17, enjoy a free outdoor concert at Miller Point Amphitheater along the Fox River. The performer is Ryan Budyak.
- 815 Day (McHenry): Celebrate all things McHenry on Friday, Aug. 15, with a day-long event that highlights local businesses and organizations throughout the city. There will be pop-up shops, live music, a wine tasting and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene