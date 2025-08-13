5 things to do in DeKalb County: Ukuleles in the park, artist & makers market at Blumen Gardens and more

- Uke Day: Celebrate all things ukulele at Hopkins Park in DeKalb on Sunday, Aug. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of strumming, singing, vendors, workshops, Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra, food trucks and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “Death Defying Acts: The History of the Circus” at the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Artist & Maker Market: Visit Blumen Gardens in Sycamore Sunday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a local artists and makers market. The Press Box Food Truck will be selling food during the market. Click here for more information.
- DeKalb Municipal Band Concert: Enjoy free music at Hopkins Park in DeKalb on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. This is the last concert in the 2025 season. Click here for more information.
- “GNO at Denim & Diamonds”: The #1 Ladies Night Event is coming to Sycamore on Wednesday, Aug. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and over. Visit danddsaloon.com for more information.
