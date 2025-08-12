Lombard’s Maple Street Chapel welcomes Michael McDermott for acoustic show

Michael McDermott & Heather Lynne Horton will perform for a special benefit show for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls on Saturday Aug. 23 at the historic Maple Street Chapel in Lombard. (Photo by Mike Konen)

Join performers Michael McDermott & Heather Lynne Horton for a special benefit show for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the historic Maple Street Chapel in Lombard.

The all-ages show will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Maple Street Chapel, 220 S. Main St., is a unique, historic venue built in 1870 that hosts acoustic concerts throughout the year., according to a news release.

Tickets are $50 each (general admission seating) with all proceeds going to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls in Chicago, which helps provide at-risk children with food, shelter, education and counseling.

There will also be a silent auction with all proceeds going to Mercy Home.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.com.

According to the news release, McDermott and Horton have performed several times for Mercy Home in the western suburbs over the years, including at the Maple Street Chapel in 2023. They are from the Chicagoland area and perform locally at venues such as City Winery, Hey Nonny and Fitzgerald’s, as well as throughout the country and internationally.

This acoustic show will feature McDermott singing and storytelling on guitar, harmonica, and keyboards and Horton singing and playing violin.

You can learn more about McDermott and his music at michael-mcdermott.com and about Horton at heatherhortonmusic.com.