Leona’s Pizzeria offers 75-cent pizzas Thursday to celebrate 75th anniversary

The newly-opened Leona’s Pizzeria in McHenry is celebrating the restaurant’s 75th anniversary with a special one-day event Thursday, Aug. 14.

Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, the historic Chicago institution known for serving “Chicago’s Original Pizza,” opened its brand-new location at 3102 IL-120 in McHenry on Tuesday, July 8. (Photo provided by Leona's Pizzeria/Apple Photos Clean Up)

To honor the guests who’ve made Leona’s a staple for 75 years, the restaurant will serve 75-cent personal pizzas to the first 75 VIP Rewards members at each location. The first 75 guests age 75 or older will also receive a free full-sized pizza — a nod to those who’ve been around since the very beginning, according to a news release.

“Celebrating 75 years is an incredible milestone and it’s all thanks to the generations of loyal guests who have supported us through the decades,” Billy Marino, CEO and owner of Leona’s, said in a news release. “We’ve always taken pride in being a place where good food and good company come together. It’s been an honor to carry on the Leona’s legacy and continue serving the community we love.”

Founded in 1950 by Leona Pianetto Molinaro Szemla in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, Leona’s quickly became a city icon, known not only for its pizzas, but also for pioneering innovations like branded delivery cars and signage in the early 1950s, the release stated.

Thin crust pizza at Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant (Photo provided by Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant)

Leona’s offers a signature lineup of Chicago-style pizzas — including thin crust, stuffed deep dish, Sicilian and pan — made with time-honored recipes and premium ingredients. The menu also features Italian-American comfort food like hearty pastas, flatbread sandwiches, crisp salads and shareable sides.

Leona’s currently has four restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area: with locations in the west loop, Irving Park, Lyons and McHenry, which has a drive-thru.

For updates on menu items, events and special offers, visit leonas.com.