Festivals, concerts and more happening in August in the Sauk Valley

Boats cruise between the bridges in Dixon during the lighted-boat parade, part of the second annual Venetian Night. (Philip Marruffo)

The summer will wind down soon, so make the most of the season with tons of activities and events happening in Lee County.

Fill your calendars and explore all the excitement that these local communities have to offer, because we’ve rounded up the must-attend events that will make your summer unforgettable.

Aug. 15

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by LoJo Russo; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

“Wonder Woman”— The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the 2017 film; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 16

Remember the Titans — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the film based on a true story; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 17

The Heartland Crooner sings Andy Williams — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tickets start at $20; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 21-24

Amboy Depot Days — Downtown Amboy; car show, tractor show, 5K race, arts and crafts show, garage sales, music, carnival and parade; depotdays.com, Facebook

Visitors stroll the downtown Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, during Amboy’s Depot Days car show. Thousands of people capped off the four-day festival with the car show and drawing on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal)

Aug. 22

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Justin Jones Acoustic Show; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

Aug. 23

Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; family-friendly film; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 29

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Korey C. Pepper Music; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

Aug. 30

Grist Mill Grind 10K and 1 Mile Fun Walk — Franklin Creek State Natural Area Trails, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove; challenging event with hills and runners crossing a creek; 8 a.m.; franklincreekconservation.org and Facebook

Billy the Kid-Billy Joel Tribute — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tribute concert for the legendary singer; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Sept. 1

Lions Club Labor Day Celebration — Paw Paw; parade, vendor fair, car show and food; see website for schedule including Street Dance on Friday and Saturday and a tractor pull on Sunday; leecountyfun.com and Facebook

Sept. 5

Clueless — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the 1995 film; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Sept. 6

Dement Town Music Fest — Seventh Street and Depot Avenue, Dixon; featuring live music, food and drinks; admission $10 and cash only; discoverdixon.com and Facebook

Hops & Harmony — Centennial Park, Sublette; featuring live music, food and beverages; featured artist is Sawyer Brown; see website for schedule and details; subletteweb.com

Sublette Car Show — Route 52, Sublette; featuring all makes of cars, trucks and even tractors too; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; subletteweb.com

Sept. 7

Grand Detour Arts Festival — John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St.; juried art show, student art, music and food; admission is free; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; nextpictureshow.org/event/76th-grand-detour-arts-festival and Facebook