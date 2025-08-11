Montgomery Fest celebrates 40 years Aug. 15-17

Montgomery Fest’s 40th year is helping summer’s festival season go out with a literal bang.

Not only does the fest have food, entertainment, a car show and a beer garden, but there’s a parade, a carnival and fireworks, to boot.

The majority of the fun takes place in Montgomery Park Aug. 15-17.

“That’s where we have our big stage with a lot of our live entertainment,” said Montgomery Community Engagement & Event Coordinator Rosie Boeing. “That’s where we’ll have our carnival and our food and beer vendors. Within the park is where we have designated fireworks viewing, launched from a different location.”

Saturday’s car show is across the street at Austin Park. Sunday’s parade through downtown Montgomery includes community groups, businesses, elected officials and music like the Tunes of Glory bagpipes. “It’s always a fun parade,” Boeing said.

One new aspect of the fest takes place on Saturday along River Street in front of the village hall where there’ll be lots of kid- and family-focused entertainment and activities like Miss Jamie’s Farm, Scribble Monster and Dave DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles, as well as inflatable slides and Chalk with a Cop.

Entertainment headliners, all at 8 p.m., include tribute to Cumbia Sonora Dinamita on Friday, tribute to Billy Joel 52nd Street on Saturday, and closing the fest is Semple on Sunday. Fireworks start immediately after at 9 p.m.

The annual carnival includes several rides and attractions for all ages, including oversized roller coasters, ferris wheel and “really fun spinny things,” Boeing said.

Food offerings include a wide variety, like staples ice cream, funnel cakes and tacos.

“We’re looking for fun and different things,” Boeing said. “Last year a vendor sold a really cool birria ramen dish. We’re hoping this year to incorporate more gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.”

The beer garden is open all weekend. Parking is at Lion Metals, and the fest also offers shuttle services from Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Lakewood Creek Elementary School.

“We’re very excited for the 40th anniversary,” said Boeing, noting that the fest annually draws around 18,000 visitors. “We hope to see as many people as possible that weekend.”

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org/186/Montgomery-Fest.