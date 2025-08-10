Farm dinner, beer garden events and live music continue at Cantigny in Wheaton

The Red Oak Farm Dinner: Red & Ripe is Thursday, Aug. 21 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. (Photo provided by Cantigny. )

Indulge in the sights, sounds, flavors and experiences of Cantigny’s “Feast of the Senses,” the continued celebration of music, art, food and nature.

Some of the series’ not-to-be-missed highlights and events in August include:

Thursday, Aug. 21: Red Oak Farm Dinner: Red & Ripe

Enjoy an exquisitely curated multi-course dinner, thoughtfully paired with fine wine or a handcrafted cocktail. Gather around a communal table for an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the open sky.

Fridays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29: Moonlit Movies

Family-friendly features each week, including box office hit “Wicked” on Aug. 15.

Ongoing:

Musical Swings , by Daily Tous Les Jours, invites people of all ages to create music together while enjoying a vibrant array of swings set amid Cantigny’s beautiful gardens.

, by Daily Tous Les Jours, invites people of all ages to create music together while enjoying a vibrant array of swings set amid Cantigny’s beautiful gardens. Custom murals transform Cantigny’s paths and invite guests to “Dance! Jump! and Follow!” optical artworks through the gardens to the Musical Swings.

transform Cantigny’s paths and invite guests to “Dance! Jump! and Follow!” optical artworks through the gardens to the Musical Swings. Tree Swings nestled across Cantigny’s gardens offer a new way to experience the estate and enjoy shade, sun, and breeze, while learning about Cantigny’s trees.

nestled across Cantigny’s gardens offer a new way to experience the estate and enjoy shade, sun, and breeze, while learning about Cantigny’s trees. Cantigny’s Beer Garden offers live music Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays in August along with bites, brews, and an incomparably relaxing environment to delight in long summer days.

Cantigny is located at 1s151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.