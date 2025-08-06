The Comedy Vault in Batavia announces August lineup

Catch DJ-turned-comedian Cipha Sounds live for five hilarious shows over three nights, Aug. 28–30. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault)

The Comedy Vault in Batavia has a stacked lineup of comedians in August, including Heather Shaw, Cipha Sounds and more.

Eric Neumann

Don’t miss Eric Neumann live at The Comedy Vault from Aug. 7–9. Fresh off “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and a sold-out Gramercy Theatre debut, Neumann is one of comedy’s fastest rising stars. As seen on Comedy Central and Netflix, his sharp wit and crowd work make for an unforgettable night. Click here for more information about Neumann.

Mark Riccadonna will perform at The Comedy Vault Aug. 14-16. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

Mark Riccadonna

Don’t miss Mark Riccadonna live Aug. 14-16. The multi-talented comedian, actor and storyteller, known from FOX’s Laughs and SiriusXM, brings his sharp wit and unique humor to the stage. Grab your tickets today for a discounted rate when you use promo code RICCADONNA5 at checkout to lock in $5 tickets. Click here for more information.

Tapped In Comedy Presents: Bits and Buckets

Don’t miss “Tapped In Comedy Presents: Bits and Buckets” on Aug. 20. Watch top Chicago comics perform their best material—then riff on a surprise topic pulled live from a bucket. Featuring Vinny Cerone, Brando Harris, Chelsea Hood and more. Click here for more information about this show.

Heather Shaw returns to The Comedy Vault Aug. 21–23. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Heather Shaw

Heather Shaw returns to The Comedy Vault Aug. 21–23. Known for her lightning-fast wit and uncanny Jim Carrey energy, Heather has taken social media by storm and shared stages with Mark Normand, Eric Andre and more. Click here for more information about Shaw.

Cipha Sounds

Catch DJ-turned-comedian Cipha Sounds live for five hilarious shows over three nights, Aug. 28–30. From Chappelle’s Show to touring with Michael Che and hosting Hip Hop Treasures on A&E, Cipha Sounds brings sharp wit, hip hop roots, and big laughs. Click here for more information about Cipha Sounds.

Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night is every Monday starting at 8 p.m. with doors at 7:30. Drink specials include $4 domestics, $5 Well You Call Its and BOGO appetizers. Those who want to participate can sign up online from Wednesday at 10 a.m through Monday at 4 p.m. Click here for more information about Open Mic Night.

For more information about The Comedy Vault, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.