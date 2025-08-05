5 Things to Do: ‘Moonlight & Mies’ tour, ‘Get Crafty’ in Montgomery and more

The Edith Farnsworth House near Plano is an architectural masterpiece. (Mark Foster)

Nature, Culture & Canoes at Farnsworth (Plano): On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m., paddle the Fox River while exploring the natural surroundings of the Edith Farnsworth House. edithfarnsworthhouse.org Moonlight & Mies Tour at Farnsworth House (Plano): On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., the Edith Farnsworth House offers a special evening tour. The 90-minute tour will take guests along a lighted path with woods on one side and the Fox River on the other. edithfarnsworthhouse.org Live music at Fox Valley Winery (Oswego): Enjoy a performance from Harold Dawson from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8 in the tasting room. Sample some wine, admire artwork from local artists and enjoy the music. foxvalleywinery.com “Get Crafty” (Montgomery): The Oswego Public Library will host an arts & crafts event for adults from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the Montgomery campus, 1111 Reading Drive. Participants will be making their own terrariums. Montgomery Fest: This major annual festival runs from Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17. It features a carnival, live music, a parade on Sunday and a car show on Saturday. Click here for more information.

