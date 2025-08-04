Back-to-School Ladies Day Out Sip & Shop party in downtown Plano

The first annual Ladies Day Out Sip & Shop party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Main Street Merchants in Plano. (Photo provided by Main Street Merchants. )

After the kids head back to school, ladies are invited to enjoy time with friends at the first annual Ladies Day Out Sip & Shop party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Main Street Merchants.

Guests will enjoy drinks provided by Valley Fresh Kitchen, a chocolate buffet provided by The Chocolate Shoppe, and receive a raffle ticket for drawings that will take place every 15 minutes. The first 12 ladies in the door will receive a free box of chocolate truffles.

According to its Facebook page, Main Street Merchants is a collective boutique featuring more than 40 local artisans, crafters, with home decor, clothing, local honey, jewelry, gourmet foods, artwork and more items available for purchase.

Main Street Merchants is located at 12700 U.S. Highway 34, Suite D, in Plano.

For more information and a full list of vendors, visit the event’s Facebook page.