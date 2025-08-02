5th annual ‘Be You’ Rock Hunt returns to downtown St. Charles

The 5th annual “Be You” Rock Hunt, hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance, is Friday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The 5th annual “Be You” Rock Hunt, hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance, is Friday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m.

During this family-friendly event, participants can win a bag of gifts from local St. Charles businesses valued at over $30 by finding one of the 20 painted “Be You” rock hidden in downtown St. Charles.

Participants who have found one of the rocks can redeem it at the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The painted “Be You” rocks can be located anywhere in downtown St. Charles between 5th Street and 5th Avenue. Updates on when the hunt concludes, or the status of the number of remaining rocks can be found on the St. Charles Business Alliance’s Facebook and Instagram @stcalliance. Only one rock may be submitted per person.

“When we started the ‘Be You’ Rock Hunt in 2021, we were looking to create a fun, summer activity that would get individuals of all ages to explore the beautiful downtown that we have here in St. Charles,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release. “Each year, participation continues to grow, and we are thrilled to see it even becoming an annual tradition for many in our community.”

To find more information on the event, visit stcalliance.org/beyourockhunt. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.