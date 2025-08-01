6 suburban water parks to visit before kids go back to school

August is here, and we’re officially in the waning days of summer. Most school districts will welcome back students this month, so it’s time to make those last family memories of the season.

If the community pool routine is getting stale, take the kids to one of these six suburban water parks and have some serious fun in the sun.

Splash, swim and slide into fun at the St. Charles Park District’s popular Otter Cove Aquatic Park, located in James O. Breen Community Park. (MIKE FRANKOWSKI)

Otter Cove

3615 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles

ottercove.org

Otter Cove, located on the west side of St. Charles, has a splash park, diving boards, a lazy river and a variety of slides, including drop slides, a tube slide, body slides and a racing slide. Lap swimming and a sand play area are also available, as are shaded cabanas. Admission is $18 for nonresidents and $13 for residents.

Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park

601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee

santasvillagedundee.com

The well-loved amusement park invites guests to splash around at Santa Springs Water Park, featuring water slides, a zero-depth wading pool and a two-story water play structure. Cabanas are available for daily rentals. Tickets can be purchased online.

People cool off on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in the swimming area of Three Oaks Recreation Area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Three Oaks Recreation Area

5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

crystallake.org/three-oaks-recreation

While not technically a water park, Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake is a great place to swim, float and even scuba dive. Once a quarry, the attraction boasts some of the favorite water recreation in the area. Visitors can fish, swim and enjoy water craft including canoes, rowboats, kayaks, sailboats and paddle boards. Small children will enjoy the spray park. See the website for weather conditions and rental information. There’s a parking fee of $5 per vehicle, and additional fees for rentals.

Splash Country Water Park

195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

splashcountry.info

This park features one of the longest lazy rivers in the state, two water slides, sand volleyball courts and a kids play area. Adults who want to swim laps can do so in the six-lane pool. Weekday admission for residents is $8 and $12 for nonresidents. Weekend admission for residents is $9 for residents and $13 for nonresidents.

Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park

8301 Janes Ave., Woodridge

cypresscove.org

This park offers a tropical-themed environment with a variety of attractions like slides, a lazy river and a splash pad. Make sand castles on the beach or swim in the six-lane lap pool. Admission is $12.50 for residents and $21 for nonresidents.

Mystic Waters

2025 Miner St., Des Plaines

dpparks.org/mystic-waters

Mystic Waters has two 37-foot slides, drop slides, a lazy river and a large zero-depth entry pool, in addition to fountains, sprays and a splash pad for the younger kids. Cabanas are available to rent. Adult admission is $16 for residents and $20.75 for nonresidents, children 17 and under are $13.50 for residents and $17.75 for nonresidents.