July 30, 2025
5 Things to Do: Kendall County Fair, Sandwich Food Truck Feast

Cody Jones of Marseilles' 1977 Dodge Truck, billows black smoke as he pulls the drag during the Tractor Pull competition at the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

  1. Kendall County Fair (July 31 - Aug. 3): This is the biggest family-friendly event in Kendall County, held at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. Enjoy four days packed with live music, thrilling truck and tractor pulls, a western speed show, livestock competitions, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, games, and classic fair foods. For more information, visit kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.
  2. Oswego Farmers’ Market (Thursdays July 31 and Aug. 7): Visit West 1st Street between West Bridge Street and West Oneida Street in Oswego from 4-8 p.m. The market offers fresh, local produce, baked goods, and often features local vendors and entertainment.
  3. Summer Concert Series in Oswego (Thursdays July 31 and Aug. 7): Enjoy free concerts at Veteran’s Stage Park along the Oswego River. These family-friendly concerts run from 6-9 p.m.
  4. Groovin’ in the Grove (Friday, Aug. 8): The Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee hosts this free concert series at the Sugar Grove Public Library District grounds from 7-8:30 p.m. The Aug. 8 concert features Heartache Tonight, a classic rock Eagles tribute band. Enjoy live music, outdoor fun in the Kids Zone and a rotating lineup of food trucks.
  5. Sandwich Food Truck Feast (Sunday, Aug. 3): Sandwich Moose Lodge 1016 will host a Food Truck Feast from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 at 1002 E. Church St., Sandwich. Sample dishes from several food trucks while enjoying live music.
