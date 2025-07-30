5 Things to Do: Kendall County Fair, Sandwich Food Truck Feast

- Kendall County Fair (July 31 - Aug. 3): This is the biggest family-friendly event in Kendall County, held at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. Enjoy four days packed with live music, thrilling truck and tractor pulls, a western speed show, livestock competitions, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, games, and classic fair foods. For more information, visit kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.
- Oswego Farmers’ Market (Thursdays July 31 and Aug. 7): Visit West 1st Street between West Bridge Street and West Oneida Street in Oswego from 4-8 p.m. The market offers fresh, local produce, baked goods, and often features local vendors and entertainment.
- Summer Concert Series in Oswego (Thursdays July 31 and Aug. 7): Enjoy free concerts at Veteran’s Stage Park along the Oswego River. These family-friendly concerts run from 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ in the Grove (Friday, Aug. 8): The Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee hosts this free concert series at the Sugar Grove Public Library District grounds from 7-8:30 p.m. The Aug. 8 concert features Heartache Tonight, a classic rock Eagles tribute band. Enjoy live music, outdoor fun in the Kids Zone and a rotating lineup of food trucks.
- Sandwich Food Truck Feast (Sunday, Aug. 3): Sandwich Moose Lodge 1016 will host a Food Truck Feast from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 at 1002 E. Church St., Sandwich. Sample dishes from several food trucks while enjoying live music.
