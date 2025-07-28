Five for Fighting, Vertical Horizon at Arcada Theatre Aug. 14

Five for Fighting and Vertical Horizon will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Aug. 14, 2025. (Image provided by Onesti Entertainment )

Five for Fighting, the project of acclaimed singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles, with special guest Vertical Horizon, on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik performs as Five for Fighting. (Photo by Carpe Tempus Photography. )

Ondrasik’s piano-driven anthems include the 2000s hits “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years” and The Riddle," some of which have been featured in movies like “The Blind Side,” TV shows like “The Sopranos” and in hundreds of additional shows, films and commercials.

Ondrasik said he believes one reason those songs have stood the test of time is because of the simple themes that make them relatable to audiences of all ages.

“Appreciating the moment, like in ’100 Years,’ and the celebration of our humanity in ‘Superman’ are just two of the examples. I also harken from the age of ’70s singer-songwriters where music had a sentiment and a story that seem to be a trait of timeless songs. I’d like to think I carry on that tradition in a small way,” he said.

In addition to Five for Fighting’s big hits, the concert will include plenty of songs and stories, as well as some unexpected deeper cuts.

“We always do a song to recognize our troops and military families and throw in a few surprises. I am fortunate to play with some of the best musicians in the world, and at this stage of my career have more than a few stories to go along with the songs,” he said.

Even after more than 25 years, Ondrasik said he still enjoys touring. One of his favorite things about performing is when audiences sing his songs along with him.

“That thrill never goes away,” he said. “It is also special to meet with fans and hear their stories about how the music may have played a part in their lives. I also love the camaraderie of sharing the stage, the tour bus and America’s roads with the crew and my bandmates who have become like family.”

Vertical Horizon, known for late ’90s hits “Everything You Want” and “You’re a God,” will open the show.

Ticket prices start at $39 and can be purchased here.

For more information about the Arcada Theatre, visit arcadalive.com.