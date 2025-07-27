Free Shakespeare in the Park event returns to Geneva Aug. 2

Geneva’s 2025 free Shakespeare in the Park performance returns to Island Park Aug. 2 where Goodly Creatures Theatre will perform “Much Ado About Nothing.” (Photo courtesy of Goodly Creatures Theatre)

Geneva’s free, family-friendly Shakespeare in the Park event returns Saturday, Aug. 2 at Island Park.

Goodly Creatures Theatre will perform the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” at 6 p.m. The performance runs about 90 minutes without intermission.

“Much Ado About Nothing” explores the effect gossip, rumors and illusion have on two relationships. Claudio and Hero are engaged and in love but Claudio is tricked into believing that Hero has been unfaithful to him. At their wedding ceremony, Claudio shames and rejects Hero. Meanwhile, witty Beatrice and confirmed bachelor Benedick are engaged in a “merry war” of clever insults and arguments, according to a news release.

The play is suitable for all ages and even audience members brand-new to Shakespeare will enjoy the comedy, said Goodly Creatures director Katrina Syrris in the news release.

“Our mission is to make The Bard accessible to all, and so we ensure that we use our body language and comic opportunities to propel the story forward. Delivery is everything,” she said in the release.

Seating begins at 4 p.m. Guests should bring chairs and blankets for seating. Pack a picnic or purchase sandwiches, drinks and ice cream from Stockholm’s and Graham’s. Brian Knetl, Waubonsee Community College president, will be the pre-show emcee.

A pre-show contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. for the most elaborate picnic and the audience member who traveled the greatest distance to attend. Prizes will be awarded.

Parking is available at the Kane County Government Center, 719 Batavia Ave. Follow the trail north and cross the bridge across the Fox River to Island Park. Parking is also available in downtown Geneva public parking lots.

Aadmission to the play is free and voluntary donations are appreciated.

Rain date will be Aug. 3 at 3 p.m.