Where to find the best margaritas in the Sauk Valley for National Tequila Day July 24

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Margarita, as Thursday, July 24 is National Tequila Day.

FAVORITE: Kelly’s, 218 Locust St., Sterling

A little bit Irish, a little bit Mexican, you’ll find hints of both cultures at this popular Sterling bar and grill. While the atmosphere feels more Irish, the menu is definitely a blend of traditional Mexican with plenty of American favorites, too. The bar menu not only has refreshing margaritas, but also a variety of unique cocktails and beers. kellysinc.com

Nancy Kelly-McDonnell (left) and Sally Kelly have owned their family bar and restaurant business, Kelly's, since 1984 in downtown Sterling. The sisters-in-law and Sally's late husband Dan Kelly took over the business from Nancy and Dan's father, Ed Kelly, who owned its previous incarnation, Ed and John's Flamingo Tap, with business partner John Flock when it opened elsewhere downtown in 1952. (Cody Cutter)

One of the Favorites: El Tapatio of Rock Falls, 1100 1st Ave., Rock Falls

El Tapatio has been serving authentic Mexican food to the Sauk Valley for nearly 20 years. Enjoy your meal in a colorful, vibrant dining room. To view the menu or for more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, at 1100 First Ave. in Rock Falls, serves a variety of Mexican dishes. Margaritas can be served frozen or on the rocks in about 10 different flavors. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

One of the Favorites: Willy’s Restaurant, 3210 W. Lincolnway, Sterling

Willy’s serves a variety of authentic Mexican dishes and drinks, with $5 margaritas and other food and drinnk specials on select days. Dine-in, drive thru and carryout/food delivery service is available. Visit Willy’s Facebook page for daily specials and more information.