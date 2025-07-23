5 Things to Do: Jazz on the Hill, free concert in Oswego this weekend in Kendall County

Members of The Limelight Theatre Company rehearse at Oswego High School on July 9 for their upcoming production of "The Wizard of Oz." (Eric Schelkopf)

Community Concert & Picnic (Oswego): On Thursday, July 24 from 5 - 8 p.m., head to Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego. The Oswegoland Park District is celebrating 75 Years of Parks & Play with a free concert featuring the Aurora American Legion Band. Pack a picnic and enjoy the evening. Click here for more information. “Jazz on the Lawn” with Hans Luchs Quartet (Plano): On Thursday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m., the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano will host “Jazz on the Lawn” featuring the Hans Luchs Quartet. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy live music in a beautiful, architecturally significant setting. “The Wizard of Oz” Performance (Oswego): The Limelight Theatre Company is presenting “The Wizard of Oz” at Oswego High School, with dates varying between July 23-26. Check their website for specific showtimes and more information. Sugar Grove Corn Boil (Sugar Grove): While technically in nearby Sugar Grove, this popular festival runs from July 24-27. It features fresh sweet corn, live music, a carnival, a car show, bingo, and fireworks. Click here for more information. Attend the Kendall County Fair (July 31 - Aug. 3): This is the biggest event in Kendall County and starts right at the end of your window! The Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville will be packed with excitement, including 4-H exhibits, livestock competitions, live music, truck and tractor pulls, a western speed show, carnival rides and fair food.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.