5 Things to Do in Will County: Music on the Patio, ‘Wine a Little, Laugh a Lot’ event this weekend

- Wine a Little, Laugh a Lot (Joliet Park District): On Thursday, July 24, the Joliet Park District is hosting “Wine a Little, Laugh a Lot” at 5:30 p.m. at Inwood Golf Course, 3200 W. Jefferson St. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Concerts and Street Market (Bolingbrook): On Thursday, July 24, from 4 to 9 p.m., head to The Promenade Bolingbrook. Enjoy a street market with various vendors and live music featuring “Decades Of Rock – The Hits of the 1950s through the 1980s.”
- Music on the Patio (Crest Hill/Lockport Park District): On Thursday, July 24, from 6 – 8 p.m., enjoy live “Music on the Patio” at Prairie Bluff Golf Club (19433 Renwick Road, Crest Hill), presented by the Lockport Township Park District. Jesse Perez is the performer.
- Concert: Buckcherry, Drew Cagle & The Reputation, and The Forty Twos (Joliet): On Monday, July 28, at 7 p.m., The Forge in Joliet will host this triple-bill concert. Visit theforgelive.com for more information and a complete lineup of events.
- Joliet City Center Restaurant Week (Joliet): This event runs until Sunday, July 27. Explore downtown Joliet’s culinary scene with special menus and discounts at various participating restaurants.
The Scene