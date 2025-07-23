5 things to do in McHenry County: Community Block Party, Pearl Street Market and more

- Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park - Summer Fun Night (McHenry): On Thursday, July 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. this event will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park in McHenry. Expect a vibrant market with vendors, food trucks and live music, making for a fun evening.
- McHenry County College Community Block Party (Crystal Lake): On Sunday, July 27 from noon to 5 p.m., McHenry County College on its main campus in Crystal Lake (Parking Lot E, 8900 US Hwy. 14) will host its 3rd Annual Community Block Party. This free event promises family-friendly entertainment, live music (The Double Standard, HILLBILLY ROCKSTARZ, Mock Star), food trucks, local beverages, face painting, games and more.
- McHenry Outdoor Theater Double Feature (McHenry): The McHenry Outdoor Theater will be showing a double feature from July 25 - July 28 (and beyond). The movies scheduled are “Fantastic Four: First Steps” followed by “Superman.” Box office opens at 6 p.m., with the movie starting around 9 PM (when it’s dark enough). Enjoy a classic drive-in movie experience!
- Sidewalk Sales in Woodstock: Enjoy shopping during the “Sidewalk Sales in Woodstock” on Friday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore downtown Woodstock’s unique shops.
- Cops N’ Bobbers Gary Svejcar Fishing Derby (Shamrock Hills Park): On Sunday, July 27 at 9 a.m., the Crystal Lake Park District is hosting this fishing derby at Shamrock Hills Park (6204 Hillside Road). A fun event for young anglers. Click here for more information.
The Scene