July 23, 2025
5 things to do in McHenry County: Community Block Party, Pearl Street Market and more

Kristopher Muse of Wild Thyme Biologic. Talks with people as the shop Thursday, May 16, 2024, during McHenry's Pearl Street Market and concert at Veteran's Memorial Park. The market features around 35 venders and live music on Thursdays through Sept. 19.

McHenry's Pearl Street Market and concert at Veteran's Memorial Park. The market features vendors and live music on Thursday evenings. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

  1. Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park - Summer Fun Night (McHenry): On Thursday, July 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. this event will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park in McHenry. Expect a vibrant market with vendors, food trucks and live music, making for a fun evening.
  2. McHenry County College Community Block Party (Crystal Lake): On Sunday, July 27 from noon to 5 p.m., McHenry County College on its main campus in Crystal Lake (Parking Lot E, 8900 US Hwy. 14) will host its 3rd Annual Community Block Party. This free event promises family-friendly entertainment, live music (The Double Standard, HILLBILLY ROCKSTARZ, Mock Star), food trucks, local beverages, face painting, games and more.
  3. McHenry Outdoor Theater Double Feature (McHenry): The McHenry Outdoor Theater will be showing a double feature from July 25 - July 28 (and beyond). The movies scheduled are “Fantastic Four: First Steps” followed by “Superman.” Box office opens at 6 p.m., with the movie starting around 9 PM (when it’s dark enough). Enjoy a classic drive-in movie experience!
  4. Sidewalk Sales in Woodstock: Enjoy shopping during the “Sidewalk Sales in Woodstock” on Friday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore downtown Woodstock’s unique shops.
  5. Cops N’ Bobbers Gary Svejcar Fishing Derby (Shamrock Hills Park): On Sunday, July 27 at 9 a.m., the Crystal Lake Park District is hosting this fishing derby at Shamrock Hills Park (6204 Hillside Road). A fun event for young anglers. Click here for more information.
